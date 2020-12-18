Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $224,182.34 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $224,182.34 and $1,225.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00468926 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002485 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000062 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.32 or 0.01562580 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

