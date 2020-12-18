MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 2.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.33 and last traded at $69.67. Approximately 389,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120,997% from the average daily volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs comprises 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.78% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

