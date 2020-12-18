Nano (NANO) Price Reaches $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004914 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $148.65 million and $5.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,704.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $643.46 or 0.02834083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00467821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.31 or 0.01357927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00681333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00322030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00028095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.