NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $13.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 6,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,101. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12,848.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

