Nigel Knowles Acquires 20,000 Shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) insider Nigel Knowles bought 20,000 shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

Shares of LON:MCL traded up GBX 3.87 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 47.72 ($0.62). 475,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Morses Club PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £62.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

