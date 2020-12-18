Nigel Knowles Acquires 20,000 Shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) insider Nigel Knowles bought 20,000 shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).
Shares of LON:MCL traded up GBX 3.87 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 47.72 ($0.62). 475,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. Morses Club PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £62.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.23.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s payout ratio is 1.11%.
Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
