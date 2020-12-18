NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.13. 15,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,632. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.06.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

