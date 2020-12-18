NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00379413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.55 or 0.02454458 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

