Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 570,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,118,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

