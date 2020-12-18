Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,995. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $773.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 394,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.