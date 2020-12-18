Orbs Hits One Day Volume of $387,465.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Upbit. During the last week, Orbs has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $31.30 million and $387,465.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00134514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00775205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00199403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078207 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

