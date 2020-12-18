Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $53,511.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,662,852 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

