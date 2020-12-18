PIXEL Market Capitalization Achieves $561,807.76 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $561,807.76 and approximately $5.36 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,752.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.01357970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00079804 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00301704 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005531 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

