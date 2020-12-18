Plus-Coin One Day Volume Tops $73.00 (NPLC)

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Plus-Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. Plus-Coin has a total market cap of $37,322.20 and $73.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plus-Coin’s official website is www.plus-coin.com/en . Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin

Buying and Selling Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plus-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plus-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

