Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Reaches $0.0460

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $98.96 million and $1.36 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00116279 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000062 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000233 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.