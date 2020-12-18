Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Price Target Cut to C$3.40 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.55. Premier Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.30 million and a P/E ratio of -22.94.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

