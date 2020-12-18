PRIZM Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $306,727.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00052719 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,447,709,623 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

