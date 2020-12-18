Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Shares Up 12.7%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) shares shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 146,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 45,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several brokerages have commented on PFHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 50.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Professional by 88.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Professional by 232.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Professional by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional by 270.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

