Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Shares Up 12.7%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) shares shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 146,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 45,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
Several brokerages have commented on PFHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Professional in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.
About Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)
Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.