Prometeus Price Reaches $2.78 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00012194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00773795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00170604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00386517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00078198 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

