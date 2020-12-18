ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,289. The company has a market capitalization of $754.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

