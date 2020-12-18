qiibee (QBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,707.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $2,707.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, qiibee has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.49 or 0.00773795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00170604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00386517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00078198 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,938,884 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

