Refereum (RFR) Trading 13% Higher This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00378450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02462084 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

