Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.59

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 27847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$688.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

