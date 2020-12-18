Revain (REV) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $966.60 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00379413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.55 or 0.02454458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 82,989,550,407 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

