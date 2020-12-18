Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $279,768.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $279,768.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

