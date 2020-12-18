Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 82,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

