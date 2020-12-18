Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 41,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 19,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 13.01% of Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

