Safex Token Reaches One Day Volume of $10,106.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and $10,106.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 189.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000154 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

