Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,138. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.55. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.