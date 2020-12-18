Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Issues Earnings Results

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

SCHL traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 14,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

