Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Pareto Securities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Securitas alerts:

OTCMKTS SCTBF remained flat at $$16.96 on Tuesday. Securitas has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.