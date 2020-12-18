Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.55

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 19372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

STTK has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $59,669,991.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

