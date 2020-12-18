Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.31

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

