Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $303.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.64. The stock had a trading volume of 69,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.89. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $529,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 47.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Accenture by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 654.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

