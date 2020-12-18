SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,759 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 313 call options.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,049. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,629,000 after buying an additional 8,804,426 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,528,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 732.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 947,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 696,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 637,349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

