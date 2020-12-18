SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $104.50. 4,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

