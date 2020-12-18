SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPSC. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.
Shares of SPSC stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $104.50. 4,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,534. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $104.99.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.