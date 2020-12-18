Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. 30,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,904. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

