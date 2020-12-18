Storm Price Reaches $0.0023 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00378450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02462084 BTC.

Storm (STORM) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormx.io

