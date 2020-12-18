Streamr DATAcoin Trading Up 58.9% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00134354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00775968 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00199112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00387717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00125439 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00078159 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinone, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance, BitForex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

