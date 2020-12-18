StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 43.3% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $304,219.13 and approximately $27.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,253,199,082 coins and its circulating supply is 16,840,004,728 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Graviex, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

