Synthetix Market Cap Reaches $696.65 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $696.65 million and $131.91 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00027684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00380801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $558.84 or 0.02454404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.