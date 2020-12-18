Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Up 42.6% This Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Syntropy token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $75.24 million and $1.67 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00380952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.96 or 0.02455039 BTC.

About Syntropy

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

Buying and Selling Syntropy

