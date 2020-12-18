Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

TWODF stock remained flat at $$2.19 on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

