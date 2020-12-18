TE-FOOD Market Cap Tops $6.28 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One TE-FOOD token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $18,822.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00058537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00386317 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.00 or 0.02477640 BTC.

TE-FOOD Token Profile

TONE is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,056,498 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

