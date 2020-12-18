Terra (LUNA) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Terra has a market cap of $201.55 million and $27.28 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Terra has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00134663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00770252 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00168357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00388287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,125,503 coins and its circulating supply is 383,474,487 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

