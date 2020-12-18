Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $230.00. The stock traded as high as $695.00 and last traded at $695.00. 205,890,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 76,481,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $655.90.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.72.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,834 shares of company stock valued at $101,501,098. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 28.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $658.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,657.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

