TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,245.00

Shares of TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27) and last traded at GBX 1,225 ($16.00), with a volume of 41782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,232.50 ($16.10).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 970.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of £613.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L)’s previous dividend of $7.80. TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

