TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $31.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 6,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.00.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,350 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at about $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 594,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

