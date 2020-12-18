Truist Boosts Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Price Target to $50.00

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s previous close.
MIC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. 19,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
About Macquarie Infrastructure
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.
