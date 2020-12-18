Truist Boosts Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Price Target to $50.00

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.84% from the company’s previous close.

MIC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.08. 19,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

