Truist Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $160.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

VRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $16.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,056. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 401.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

