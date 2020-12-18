Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 10,193 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 150.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.60. 908,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,465,705. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

